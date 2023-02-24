Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 18.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is $20.38, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on February 24, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Experiences -14.28% Monthly Change

The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen a -9.43% decrease in the past week, with a -14.28% drop in the past month, and a 5.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.06% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOOS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.76. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.