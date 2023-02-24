Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 193.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by analysts is $215.00, which is $11.41 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 272.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.45M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a -2.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.81% rise in the past month, and a 21.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $200 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.37. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $193.80 back on Feb 17. After this action, SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT now owns 78,410 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $1,937,994 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Executive Chair of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 42,500 shares at $195.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 602,589 shares at $8,299,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 18.00 for asset returns.