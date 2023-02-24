Brookfield Corporation (BN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 34.13. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is above average at 29.16x. The 36-month beta value for BN is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BN is $48.84, which is $14.38 above than the current price. The public float for BN is 1.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of BN on February 24, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

Real-Time Update: Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

BN’s stock has seen a -6.47% decrease for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -4.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Brookfield Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.76% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $41 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BN Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.46. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.63 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.