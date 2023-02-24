Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 34.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAM is $36.88, which is $2.0 above the current price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on February 24, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -4.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.00. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who sale 970,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Dec 01. After this action, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN now owns 12,311,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $23,794,100 using the latest closing price.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 970,000 shares at $24.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN is holding 12,311,712 shares at $23,794,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80.