Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.22. however, the company has experienced a -7.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.12.

The average price suggested by analysts for BDN is $7.13, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on February 24, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) Stock: A -5.11% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

BDN’s stock has fallen by -7.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly drop of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Brandywine Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $0 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.