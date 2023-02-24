Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 15.34. however, the company has experienced a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BOWL is $17.50, which is $2.42 above than the current price. The public float for BOWL is 100.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on February 24, 2023 was 882.37K shares.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has gone up by 1.42% for the week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month and a 15.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.82% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

BOWL Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Parker Brett I., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Feb 17. After this action, Parker Brett I. now owns 2,050,173 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $542,500 using the latest closing price.

Shannon Thomas F., the Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 16,257 shares at $14.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Shannon Thomas F. is holding 400,000 shares at $241,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.