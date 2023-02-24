Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR)’s stock price has increased by 3.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSBR is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSBR is $6.15, which is -$0.02 below the current price. The public float for BSBR is 3.27B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSBR on February 24, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

BSBR stock saw an increase of 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.72% and a quarterly increase of 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for BSBR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

BSBR Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw 11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at +15.46. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.