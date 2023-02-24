Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 29.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 459.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AVTA is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVTA is 47.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for AVTA on February 24, 2023 was 492.26K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Stock Updates

AVTA’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.88% and a quarterly rise of 21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Avantax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for AVTA stock, with a simple moving average of 34.87% for the last 200 days.

AVTA Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTA rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.15. In addition, Avantax Inc. saw 15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.