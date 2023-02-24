Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD)’s stock price has decreased by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Audacy Inc. (AUD) is $0.44, The public float for AUD is 117.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUD on February 24, 2023 was 921.79K shares.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Audacy Inc. (AUD) has gone down by -16.45% for the week, with a -24.44% drop in the past month and a -29.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.48% for AUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.01% for AUD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AUD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUD reach a price target of $0, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AUD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AUD Trading at -15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2955. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from Crowley John David, who purchase 100,004 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 30. After this action, Crowley John David now owns 468,756 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Audacy Inc., purchase 49,175 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,944,388 shares at $20,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+15.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audacy Inc. stands at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.