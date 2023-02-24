Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.60. However, the company has seen a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UGP is $3.27, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for UGP on February 24, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) Stock

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has seen a 6.77% increase in the past week, with a 5.51% gain in the past month, and a 5.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.