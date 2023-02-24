ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 624.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 42.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is $782.00, which is $109.18 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on February 24, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has gone down by -5.72% for the week, with a -4.76% drop in the past month and a 9.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 18.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $510. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

ASML Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $663.22. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+50.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 47.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.19. Equity return is now at value 67.70, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.51. Total debt to assets is 9.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.