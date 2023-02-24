ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 29.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is 3.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MT is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is $36.97, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for MT is 704.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On February 24, 2023, MT’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has seen a -2.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.91% decline in the past month and a 16.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for MT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for MT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 19.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.98. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.