Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)’s stock price has increased by 34.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) by analysts is $1.48, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for AMTI is 30.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMTI was 298.18K shares.

The Volatility of Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) Stock: A 23.99% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has seen a 23.99% increase in the past week, with a 11.33% rise in the past month, and a -26.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for AMTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.64% for AMTI stock, with a simple moving average of -58.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AMTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

AMTI Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.22%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +23.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5835. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw 62.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Rich Douglas A., who sale 4,229 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rich Douglas A. now owns 49,798 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., valued at $4,441 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the President & COO of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., sale 3,893 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 61,090 shares at $4,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

Equity return is now at value -114.60, with -80.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.