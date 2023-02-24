Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 70.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Apollo in Talks to Take Stake in Credit Suisse Unit

The 36-month beta value for APO is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APO is $78.54, which is $5.29 above than the current price. The public float for APO is 330.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of APO on February 24, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a -1.68% decrease in the past week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month, and a 13.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.03% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 21.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $88 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $59.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

APO Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.37. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.44 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 414,241 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $2,113,101 using the latest closing price.

Suydam John J, the Chief Legal Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 33,334 shares at $72.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Suydam John J is holding 277,076 shares at $2,400,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value -58.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.