ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has increased by 10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 266.78. However, the company has seen a 6.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is $300.54, which is -$25.17 below the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANSS on February 24, 2023 was 433.31K shares.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ANSS stock has gone up by 6.06%, with a monthly gain of 14.42% and a quarterly surge of 22.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for ANSYS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.86% for ANSS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANSS reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for ANSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANSS, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ANSS Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.50. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw 22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Emswiler Shane, who sale 11,419 shares at the price of $265.68 back on Feb 21. After this action, Emswiler Shane now owns 32,821 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $3,033,842 using the latest closing price.

Emswiler Shane, the SVP, Products of ANSYS Inc., sale 436 shares at $233.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Emswiler Shane is holding 26,572 shares at $101,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.24 for the present operating margin

+85.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.