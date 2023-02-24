Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 36.14. however, the company has experienced a -26.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for RNG is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNG is $51.52, which is $16.1 above than the current price. The public float for RNG is 84.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of RNG on February 24, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has experienced a -26.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.87% drop in the past month, and a -1.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for RNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.25% for RNG stock, with a simple moving average of -21.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $40 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RNG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

RNG Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -26.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Katibeh Mohammed, who sale 7,454 shares at the price of $35.73 back on Feb 22. After this action, Katibeh Mohammed now owns 110,248 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $266,369 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vaibhav, the Chief Accounting Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 3,150 shares at $35.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Agarwal Vaibhav is holding 90,212 shares at $112,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.27 for the present operating margin

+67.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.