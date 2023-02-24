Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 6.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) is above average at 6.30x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BSMX is $4.74, which is -$0.61 below than the current price. The public float for BSMX is 6.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of BSMX on February 24, 2023 was 130.90K shares.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Stock Faces 2.14% Weekly Volatility

BSMX’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.67% and a quarterly rise of 8.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for BSMX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BSMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSMX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BSMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to BSMX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

BSMX Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSMX rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stands at +28.61.