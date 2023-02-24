Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)’s stock price has decreased by -18.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for AVRO is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVRO is $3.81, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for AVRO is 42.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AVRO on February 24, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Stock Updates

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has experienced a -16.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 41.64% rise in the past month, and a 59.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.88% for AVRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for AVRO stock, with a simple moving average of 46.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVRO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVRO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AVRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AVRO, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

AVRO Trading at 30.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO fell by -16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2971. In addition, AVROBIO Inc. saw 83.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

Equity return is now at value -82.50, with -66.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.27.