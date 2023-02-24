Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has decreased by -30.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for ENSV is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENSV is $3.00, The public float for ENSV is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ENSV on February 24, 2023 was 163.04K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) Stock Performance

In the past week, ENSV stock has gone down by -39.52%, with a monthly decline of -56.62% and a quarterly plunge of -78.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.08% for Enservco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.93% for ENSV stock, with a simple moving average of -68.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENSV reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ENSV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENSV, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ENSV Trading at -59.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares sank -56.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -39.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1162. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -63.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.34 for the present operating margin

-47.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -52.45. Equity return is now at value -137.40, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.