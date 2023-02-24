Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 14.28. however, the company has experienced a -17.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is $17.50, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for AMPL is 64.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on February 24, 2023 was 535.85K shares.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, AMPL stock has gone down by -17.92%, with a monthly gain of 3.00% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Amplitude Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for AMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to AMPL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

AMPL Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $14.34 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 100,395 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $50,398 using the latest closing price.

Sarkis Ninos, the Chief Accounting Officer of Amplitude Inc., sale 2,523 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sarkis Ninos is holding 83,891 shares at $36,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.56 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -39.22. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.