Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 43.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALGM is $43.33, which is -$2.08 below the current price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on February 24, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s (ALGM) Stock

ALGM’s stock has fallen by -4.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.30% and a quarterly rise of 48.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.71% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of 62.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.56. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 45.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.