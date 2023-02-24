Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 76.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is above average at 22.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is $92.53, which is $21.1 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 155.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKAM on February 24, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

AKAM stock saw a decrease of -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.75% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to AKAM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.58. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 326 shares at the price of $76.82 back on Feb 23. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 48,230 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,043 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 326 shares at $76.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 47,904 shares at $25,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.60 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.