Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 72.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZM is at -0.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZM is $85.05, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 214.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ZM on February 23, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) Stock

ZM stock saw an increase of -5.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.41% and a quarterly increase of -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $75 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.54. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 3,224 shares at the price of $78.60 back on Feb 09. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $253,401 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,224 shares at $67.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $218,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+74.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +33.54. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.