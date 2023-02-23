ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 21.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.44x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) by analysts is $19.48, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.53% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIM was 4.11M shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZIM stock has gone up by 2.78%, with a monthly gain of 15.97% and a quarterly plunge of -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -37.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30.40 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $26.50. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

ZIM Trading at 15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 26.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.02 for the present operating margin

+56.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +43.25. Equity return is now at value 118.80, with 51.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.