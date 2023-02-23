YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 39.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 41 min ago that Yeti Stock Sinks as Forecast Disappoints, Recalls Hit Sales

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is $52.14, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for YETI is 85.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on February 23, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of YETI Holdings Inc.’s (YETI) Stock

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has seen a -11.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.80% drop in the past month, and a -4.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $47 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to YETI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

YETI Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.31. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.66 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.