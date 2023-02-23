Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)’s stock price has increased by 7.70 compared to its previous closing price of 166.21. but the company has seen a 4.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WING is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WING is $170.73, which is -$16.67 below the current price. The public float for WING is 29.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on February 23, 2023 was 535.68K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 7.70 Increase on Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has seen a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.52% gain in the past month and a 11.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for WING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.32% for WING stock, with a simple moving average of 42.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $125 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WING, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

WING Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.80. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 30.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Peterson Stacy, who sale 6,427 shares at the price of $160.25 back on Nov 17. After this action, Peterson Stacy now owns 2,004 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,029,931 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Albert G, the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $159.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that McGrath Albert G is holding 2,357 shares at $239,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.87 for the present operating margin

+76.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +15.10. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.