Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET)’s stock price has increased by 12.61 compared to its previous closing price of 2.30. however, the company has experienced a 13.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PET is $6.70, which is $3.71 above than the current price. The public float for PET is 32.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of PET on February 23, 2023 was 48.83K shares.

Wag! Group Co. (PET) Stock Experiences -3.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, PET stock has gone up by 13.10%, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly plunge of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for Wag! Group Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for PET stock, with a simple moving average of -52.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PET stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PET in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $5 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PET reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for PET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PET, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

PET Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Wag! Group Co. saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Yee Brian, who purchase 992,436 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Feb 10. After this action, Yee Brian now owns 992,436 shares of Wag! Group Co., valued at $2,620,031 using the latest closing price.

Stanford Scott, the 10% Owner of Wag! Group Co., purchase 992,436 shares at $2.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Stanford Scott is holding 992,436 shares at $2,620,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.