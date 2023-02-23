Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.63. However, the company has experienced a -6.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/21 that Zayo, Partners Seek to Buy Uniti, Windstream

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is $9.35, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for UNIT is 230.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNIT on February 23, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has seen a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.19% decline in the past month and a -24.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.48% for UNIT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UNIT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

UNIT Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.34 for the present operating margin

+60.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at +11.14. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.