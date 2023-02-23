Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI)’s stock price has increased by 4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 19.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) by analysts is $21.44, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for ESI is 224.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ESI was 1.14M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) Stock

In the past week, ESI stock has gone up by 0.30%, with a monthly gain of 0.79% and a quarterly surge of 6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Element Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for ESI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ESI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

ESI Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 1,037,000 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $2,551,500 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 350,000 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding 902,000 shares at $6,699,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.00 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +2.74. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.05. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 145.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.29. Total debt to assets is 35.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.93.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.