Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 581.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVGO is $664.50, which is $79.47 above the current price. The public float for AVGO is 407.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVGO on February 23, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Understanding the 2.04% Volatility Levels of Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen a -4.34% decrease in the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a 11.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for AVGO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $659 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $555, previously predicting the price at $540. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AVGO, setting the target price at $690 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

AVGO Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $596.15. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $575.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now owns 1,953 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $672,750 using the latest closing price.

DELLY GAYLA J, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 200 shares at $579.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that DELLY GAYLA J is holding 3,264 shares at $115,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Equity return is now at value 51.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.