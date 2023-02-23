INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)’s stock price has increased by 5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 62.91. However, the company has experienced a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (INDT) by analysts is $70.00, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for INDT is 7.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of INDT was 31.29K shares.

Trading Update: INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (INDT) Stock Endures 0.96% Monthly Volatility

The stock of INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (INDT) has gone up by 4.42% for the week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month and a 17.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.96% for INDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for INDT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDT stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for INDT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INDT in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $70 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDT reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for INDT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

INDT Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDT rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, INDUS Realty Trust Inc. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDT starting from Clark Jon W., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $56.48 back on Jun 14. After this action, Clark Jon W. now owns 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust Inc., valued at $56,480 using the latest closing price.

CCP SBS GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of INDUS Realty Trust Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $71.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CCP SBS GP, LLC is holding 750,779 shares at $2,485,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.15 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for INDUS Realty Trust Inc. stands at +33.41. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.