Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has increased by 10.13 compared to its previous closing price of 16.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by analysts is $41.75, which is $78.7 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.07% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of EBIX was 315.03K shares.

Trading Update: Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock Endures 5.75% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has gone down by -1.74% for the week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month and a -2.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.75% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for EBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.96 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.85. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.