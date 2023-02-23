Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 346.70. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/08/23 that Adobe’s CEO Sizes Up the State of Tech Now

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADBE is $384.69, which is $38.76 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ADBE on February 23, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

Trading Update: Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock Endures 2.52% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month, and a 5.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $370.72. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 2,599 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 26,977 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,039,600 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 2,906 shares at $355.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 26,475 shares at $1,032,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.