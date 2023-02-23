TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has increased by 16.15 compared to its previous closing price of 7.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) by analysts is $9.40, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for TRTX is 61.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TRTX was 380.69K shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s (TRTX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TRTX stock has gone up by 8.65%, with a monthly gain of 8.91% and a quarterly surge of 27.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for TRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TRTX, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

TRTX Trading at 13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw 31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from Foley Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foley Robert now owns 153,158 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., valued at $70,534 using the latest closing price.

Ginsberg Deborah J., the (3) of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., purchase 13,800 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ginsberg Deborah J. is holding 91,616 shares at $99,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+86.79 for the present operating margin

+90.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stands at +57.26. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.