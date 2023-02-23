Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): A Technical Analysis

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 55.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is $61.69, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 105.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on February 23, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has experienced a -3.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month, and a 26.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for TOL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $71 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TOL Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.66. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $56.12 back on Jan 13. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 31,220 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,907,944 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $55.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 31,220 shares at $1,678,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.