Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has increased by 13.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a -2.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on February 23, 2023 was 406.42K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) Stock

TIVC stock saw a decrease of -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -68.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.84% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.88% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -85.50% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -66.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares sank -67.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4968. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -65.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-483.02 for the present operating margin

-11.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -728.47. Equity return is now at value -120.70, with -98.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.