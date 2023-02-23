Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 109.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is above average at 45.54x. The 36-month beta value for HZNP is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HZNP is $115.50, which is $5.38 above than the current price. The public float for HZNP is 223.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of HZNP on February 23, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

The Volatility of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (HZNP) Stock: A 1.10% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a 45.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.75% for HZNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for HZNP stock, with a simple moving average of 31.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HZNP, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HZNP Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.09. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+75.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at +16.57. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.