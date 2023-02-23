The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 36.58. However, the company has seen a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 15.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IPG is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is $40.70, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 386.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On February 23, 2023, IPG’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a -2.82% decrease in the past week, with a 0.03% gain in the past month, and a 10.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

IPG Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.32. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Carter-Miller Jocelyn, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 19. After this action, Carter-Miller Jocelyn now owns 38,214 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $195,000 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 18,376 shares at $32.45 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 32,880 shares at $596,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 5.50 for asset returns.