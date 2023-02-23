Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 23.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Graphic Packaging Boosts Paperboard Bet With $1 Billion Texas Mill

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is above average at 13.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is $29.08, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for GPK is 303.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPK on February 23, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) Stock

The stock of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has gone down by -2.59% for the week, with a 1.19% rise in the past month and a 1.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for GPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

GPK Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.46. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Wentworth Lynn A, who sale 24,200 shares at the price of $22.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Wentworth Lynn A now owns 92,021 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $543,532 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Michael James, the EVP, Mills Division of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, sale 12,779 shares at $23.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Farrell Michael James is holding 44,902 shares at $298,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +5.53. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.