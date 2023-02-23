Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 201.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) by analysts is $296.95, which is $96.12 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ENPH was 4.13M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) Stock

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a -2.29% decrease in the past week, with a -10.89% drop in the past month, and a -34.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $238 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $350. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENPH, setting the target price at $335 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

ENPH Trading at -18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.18. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 36,327 shares at the price of $327.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,131,459 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $11,902,454 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $326.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 15,000 shares at $4,896,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.