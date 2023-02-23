Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has increased by 7.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $9.55, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for YSG is 353.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YSG on February 23, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, YSG stock has gone up by 7.87%, with a monthly decline of -20.81% and a quarterly surge of 15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4495. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.