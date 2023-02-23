TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) by analysts is $7.25, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 115.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TTI was 812.54K shares.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

TTI stock saw a decrease of -5.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for TTI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Sep 27. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 10,000 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $8,375 using the latest closing price.

McNiven Roy, the Sr. Vice President of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that McNiven Roy is holding 7,500 shares at $25,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+15.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -4.31. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.