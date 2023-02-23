Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The average price predicted for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) by analysts is $12.60, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TERN was 390.34K shares.

The Volatility of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) Stock: A 6.54% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 21.98% rise in the past month, and a 99.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.18% for TERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.60% for TERN stock, with a simple moving average of 94.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to TERN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +515.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4986.00 for the present operating margin

+48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5015.80. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.48.