Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 73.29. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRGP is $94.32, which is $17.88 above the current price. The public float for TRGP is 222.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on February 23, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has experienced a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month, and a 4.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.05. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Muraro Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $74.95 back on Dec 05. After this action, Muraro Robert now owns 176,947 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $374,766 using the latest closing price.

Chung Paul W, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 100 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Chung Paul W is holding 218,412 shares at $7,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+12.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +0.41. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.