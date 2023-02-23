Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has increased by 4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 17.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKT is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKT is $15.40, which is -$0.32 below the current price. The public float for SKT is 101.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKT on February 23, 2023 was 739.68K shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

SKT’s stock has seen a -1.60% decrease for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a -5.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for SKT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $21 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SKT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

SKT Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,274,686 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,349,686 shares at $975,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.44 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +2.82. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.