Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 39.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 3 rating it as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TNDM is $59.93, which is $19.88 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 62.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.57% of that float. The average trading volume for TNDM on February 23, 2023 was 954.31K shares.

Understanding the 4.46% Volatility Levels of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (TNDM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has seen a -3.82% decrease in the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a 3.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.20% for TNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TNDM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.73. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 3,029 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $402,500 using the latest closing price.

BERGER DAVID B, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BERGER DAVID B is holding 3,029 shares at $604,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.22 for the present operating margin

+51.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at +2.21. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.