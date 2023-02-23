Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 8.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is 3.45x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is $13.07, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On February 23, 2023, SUZ’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock Updates

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has seen a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.09% decline in the past month and a -16.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.19% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +21.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.