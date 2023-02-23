Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has increased by 3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 10.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) by analysts is $10.73, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SHO was 1.97M shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock Records -1.32% Quarterly Movement

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.24% gain in the past month and a -1.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

SHO Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

+0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +6.74. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.