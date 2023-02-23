Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMFG is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SMFG is $9.58, which is $0.54 above the current price. The public float for SMFG is 6.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMFG on February 23, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stock Sees a-0.34 Decrease

SMFG’s stock has fallen by -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly rise of 33.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for SMFG stock, with a simple moving average of 33.10% for the last 200 days.

SMFG Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), the company’s capital structure generated 459.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 21.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -11.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.