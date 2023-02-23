Stem Inc. (STEM): A Technical Analysis

Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 8.14. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stem Inc. (STEM) is $15.80, which is $7.94 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 140.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STEM on February 23, 2023 was 4.02M shares.

Understanding the 7.88% Volatility Levels of Stem Inc.’s (STEM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Stem Inc. (STEM) has seen a -19.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.20% decline in the past month and a -36.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for STEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.17% for STEM stock, with a simple moving average of -25.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STEM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

STEM Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Stem Inc. saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Daley Adam, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Nov 18. After this action, Daley Adam now owns 96,251 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $1,017,990 using the latest closing price.

Daley Adam, the Director of Stem Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $13.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Daley Adam is holding 171,251 shares at $1,022,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.